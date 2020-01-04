MENOMONIE -- Mike and Julie Bateson will bring to life the beloved characters Ole and Lena in two performances at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E.
Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 10, and 17. The productions are sponsored by Cardinal Glass.
The Batesons use the small southeastern Minnesota town of Potsdam as the setting, introducing the community's entire population, not to mention the crazy extended Gustafson family, through well timed phone calls that are made or received by Ole and Lena.
The Batesons perform in theaters in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. In between theater performances, the Batesons perform for private groups, fundraisers, congregations and corporate meetings.
The theme the Batesons emphasize in their plays is to have the audience explore the joys of life, love and family.
For tickets, which cost from $8 to $10, go to mabeltainter.org or call 715-235-0001.