The musical "Oliver!" will be staged this week at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
In Lionel Bart's classic musical, based on Charles Dickens' novel "Oliver Twist," the story is set in the streets of Victorian England, where a malnourished orphan in a workhouse becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker.
Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.
The community theater production is directed by Nancy Scobie, with musical direction by Jerry Way and featuring a local cast, crew and musical accompaniment.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for youth and are available by calling 715-726-9000 or going to cvca.net.