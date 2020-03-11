MHS Theatre will present Memorial High School’s One Act Play Festival Friday through Sunday at the school’s Little Theatre, 2225 Keith St.
The show will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature nine plays, including three student originals. The productions feature, in total, 29 student actors, six student directors and six student technicians.
The production team includes festival directors Amber Dernbach, MHS Theatre director, and Caragan Hollenbeck, Memorial senior student director, playwright and teaching assistant.
Admission is free with student or staff ID or $5 without.
Here are the plays that will be presented:
• “Run” by Garth Wingfield.
• A short scene study from Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First?”
• “Cha-Cha-Cha” by Garth Wingfield.
• “Juliet and Ophelia” by Lindsay Price.
• “Mary Just Broke Up With This Guy” by Garth Wingfield.
After a 15-minute intermission, the following dramas will be presented. These plays are rated PG-13 for mature themes.
• “I have to tell you something” by Caragan Hollenbeck.
• “Where Are You Going? Where Have You Been?” By Joyce Carole Oates.
• “Traffick” by Caragan Hollenbeck.
• “Students Not Survivors” by Liam Hunt.