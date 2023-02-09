ARCADIA — Ashley for the Arts has announced another big headliner coming to the festival this summer. Grammy-nominated group OneRepublic will take the stage in Arcadia’s Memorial Park, closing out the festival on Saturday night.
The band comprises singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher, the band first debuted in 2007 with their album “Dreaming Out Loud.” That album featured the hit “Apologize” which earned them a Grammy nomination and set multiple records at the time.
Their follow up sophomore album produced more hits including “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.” In 2013, OneRepublic was everywhere with their number one hit single “Counting Stars,” which sold 41 million. The album it was on, “Native” certified-platinum.
They followed that album up with 2016’s “Oh My My.”
Their latest project may be the biggest of their career. Their fifth full-length album “Human” was released in 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams including “Someday,” “Run,” “Somebody To Love,” “Wanted,” “Didn’t I,” “Better Days” and “Rescue Me.”
OneRepublic most recently dropped the single, “I Ain’t Worried,” which was featured in the Oscar nominated film, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The band is slated to take the main stage at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, following country superstar Tyler Hubbard who performs at 7 p.m.
Ashley for the Arts is scheduled for Aug. 10-12 this summer. In addition to musical entertainment, attendees can also enjoy fireworks, an art and craft fair, family fun activities, food vendors and more.
Three-day general admission tickets to the festival are currently on sale for $25 plus fees, but ticket prices increase March 1. For more information visit ashleyforthearts.com.