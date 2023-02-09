Pegasus Horse Racing

One Republic poses on the carpet before the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. 

 AP

ARCADIA — Ashley for the Arts has announced another big headliner coming to the festival this summer. Grammy-nominated group OneRepublic will take the stage in Arcadia’s Memorial Park, closing out the festival on Saturday night.

The band comprises singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher, the band first debuted in 2007 with their album “Dreaming Out Loud.” That album featured the hit “Apologize” which earned them a Grammy nomination and set multiple records at the time.