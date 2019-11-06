The “Writers Read” series will offer an open mic at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The program will be in the Eau Claire Room; sign-up starts at 5:30 p.m.
Writers should bring a short prose piece or poem they’ve written. There’s no theme obligation, but if you’d like an idea, be seasonal and consider things to be thankful for (5 minutes or less). Listeners are welcome.
The program will be hosted by Eau Claire’s writer in residence, Karen Loeb. Loeb is a professor emerita of the UW–Eau Claire English department. Her fiction and poetry have appeared in Fiction Southeast, Hanging Loose, New Ohio Review, and other magazines. Her poem “In the Science Museum,” won the 2016 Wisconsin People & Ideas contest.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.