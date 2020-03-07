The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra continues to enjoy playing host to internationally known soloists.
The reasons, according to music director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, involve more than treating local audiences to a performance by world-class musicians. That opportunity is certainly welcome, as it will be Saturday, when Kenny Broberg, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist, will perform Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No. 2 in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.
But, Yasuda explained, such musical highlights help shine a spotlight on the local community as well.
“Since we have this Pablo Center, this great venue, we are now able to bring in international first class artists to perform with the community orchestra,” he said.
Plus, he added, “Our community orchestra came a long way to the level that we can actually perform with those first-class musicians.”
The guests themselves, who include violinist Rachel Barton Pine and cellist Mark Kosower last year, and violinist Richard Lin to open the current season, have expressed positive feelings about their visit. “They were really happy; they enjoyed the experience performing with us,” Yasuda said.
That has been true of the rehearsals as well the concerts.
“Our musicians talk to the soloist, and they usually thank the soloist and say how much we enjoyed rehearsing,” Yasuda said. “The soloists usually say, ‘We don’t usually get that kind of greeting from musicians in the orchestra.’”
Crowd favorites
Local audiences also help create the appreciative atmosphere.
“Sometimes audiences are not necessarily welcoming,” said Yasuda, who has performed on international stages. “They are sometimes really critical. Sometimes you feel you are playing for a lot of judges. That’s not the case here. People in the Midwest, but especially the Chippewa Valley, go to performances to enjoy music making, and when they really like it they give the musicians warm, welcoming applause.”
Put another way, audiences feel the energy emanating from the stage through the performance of great music, but they give something in return.
“Almost a telepathy,” Yasuda said. “It’s really almost coming back to us.”
The musicians perhaps get a stronger sense of that, considering they are looking at the listeners while his back is to them as he conducts, Yasuda suspects.
Principal cellist Susan Halderman agreed. While audience members often avoid the front row at concerts in general, she has observed a different practice at Pablo Center.
“I have noticed that since we have moved to the Pablo Center, people in the audience seem to love sitting in the front rows,” she noted in answering written questions via email. “I have heard and agree that every seat in the hall is a good seat! The orchestra musicians onstage are able to see the people in the audience, and it just seems like the people in our audience are smiling so much during the music, and between the pieces of music we play. It has hit me that our music is making people happy!”
Guest soloist Broberg, a Minneapolis native, won his medal at the 2017 competition.
While Yasuda called his appearance “our incredible honor,” the conductor also has high praise for the Brahms concerto.
“This is an amazingly mature piece,” he said. “It’s very symphonic; it’s not really just featuring a piano solo, but it’s really a conversation between orchestra and piano.”
Because of that maturity, Yasuda added, “in my opinion it’s probably the best symphonic music Brahms wrote.”
Great music
One of the long recognized standout musical passages is a cello solo, which Halderman will be performing on Saturday, in the third movement. She has special memories of that concerto, hearing it for the first time in high school while attending a performance of it — to the best of her recollection was by Van Cliburn himself with the Madison Symphony.
“At this concert, I knew there was going to be a cello solo in one movement, and when I heard it, I was just in awe of the beautiful cello sound, intertwining in places with the pianist, then ‘no solo’ for a while, and then playing regularly in the cello section,” she wrote. “I remember watching the solo cellist, obviously playing a long, sustained note, but at first I heard only orchestra, and did not hear the cellist. And then … the orchestra winds down, and the cello sound just soared above all else. I do remember thinking, ‘The solo cello sound just grew out of the orchestra like a tree!’”
When Halderman learned Broberg would be playing this concerto in Eau Claire, she found a recording of the piece, “and there in the Andante, I found the note that would ‘grow like a tree.’”
“I feel honored and excited to play this cello solo with Mr. Broberg, Maestro Nobu, and the CVSO!” she added.
Halderman also referred to the piece’s symphonic complexity.
“There is so much for the orchestra to play, almost like Brahms wrote another symphony for the orchestra to share with the solo pianist,” she wrote. "We are not only accompanying the pianist (although we of course are at times) but we are sharing some of the work with the soloist! It is amazing that Brahms could compose music like that!”
So rich are the rewards of Piano Concerto No. 2 that Yasuda referred to it as “an incredible musical journey.”
“It’s like when you read some really serious literature,” he said. “After you read the literature you are a different person kind of because you went through some kind of completely different experience from reading it.”
Evening of music
With the Piano Concerto No. 2 on the second half of the program, Yasuda chose to open the concert with Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture.”
“My vision is to create sort of a Brahmsian atmosphere with this relatively cheerful Brahms piece," he said. “Not too serious, really cheerful kind of humorous piece. Lots of percussion, lots of trumpets, so it’s a really fun piece.”
The other piece during the concert’s first half is Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slave.”
That piece also reflects Brahms, specifically his Hungarian dances.
In situations with a soloist who doesn’t live in the region, the orchestra doesn’t get a tremendous amount of time to work with the visiting musician. But Yasuda feels the time is sufficient, particularly with the group he leads.
As the liaison between orchestra and soloist, Yasuda said, it’s important that the local group pays attention to his baton. “But they’re actually really good at doing that,” he said. “By now we have this kind of mutual trust. They know I’m good at preparing, leading the soloist, and also they know I trust them.”
As for how that rapport has developed, Halderman summed it up with one word: passion.
“I feel that Nobu has great passion for the orchestra and its success,” she wrote. “I think the orchestra feels his passion for the music we are making, the guest artists, the musicians, the beautiful RCU Theatre/Pablo Center. We all feel it, it is catching or contagious, and it makes us work and practice all the more.”
Audience members’ reaction would indicate they feel it as well.