The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will offer a multimedia experience at “The Young People’s Concert” on Saturday afternoon in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The concert, led by music director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, will be at 2 p.m. in RCU Theatre.
On the program are family favorites “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev and “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” by Benjamin Britten, both narrated by local artist Joseph Hubbard.
According a news release from the orchestra:
“The wonderful thing about ‘Peter and the Wolf’ and ‘The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’ is that they are fantastic educational pieces and they are fantastic music too,” Hubbard said. “We get to learn all the instruments in both pieces, with Prokofiev using storytelling to help teach us, and Britten using musical structures like theme and variations to showcase the qualities of each instrument.”
Also on the program is a performance by the winner of the 31st annual Kristo Orthodontics Young Artist Competition. Jessica Jiang, a 15-year-old pianist, will play the first movement of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the orchestra.
“This is a concert for the entire family. This will give you a memorable musical experience which you can share with you family and remember forever,” Yasuda said.
Art exhibit
As the musicians have been rehearsing, middle schoolers in the Chippewa Valley have been creating art to accompany the concert. The exhibit “Music Moves Me: Artwork Inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra” will showcase student work that was created based on their experiences of listening to recordings of the music on the program.
In Pablo Center’s Graham Avenue Gallery, the exhibit is organized by the CVSO and features work by students from DeLong Middle School, South Middle School, Northstar Middle School, Altoona Middle School, Mondovi Middle School, Bloomer Middle School and home-schooled.
An opening reception for the art exhibit will immediately follow the concert on Saturday. “Music Moves Me” is free and can be seen through Feb. 16 during Pablo Center’s regular hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and two hours before events.
Symphony in Our Schools
In the weeks leading up to “The Young People’s Concert,” musicians from the CVSO have been visiting third-grade classrooms to demonstrate on their instrument, talk about what it is like to be a professional orchestra musician and generally share their love of music.
As a special welcome to young audience members, the symphony is offering free admission to “The Young People’s Concert” for third-graders and an accompanying adult. Children whose schools hosted a CVSO musician will have received a ticket voucher at school. If your child is in third grade and you have not yet received a ticket voucher, contact the symphony at 715-832-6366. Tickets are first-come, first-served, and advance reservations are recommended.
The Symphony in Our Schools program is supported by a grant from Xcel Energy.
For more information about the Chippewa Valley Symphony, visit cvsymphony.org, call the CVSO office or follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.