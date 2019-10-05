Anna Rybicki has been named the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra's new executive director.
Rybicki holds degrees in vocal performance and philosophy from Illinois Wesleyan University and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.
Rybicki is an active solo performer and member of choral ensembles Schola Cantorum and Oxbridge Consort. She previously performed with IWU’s Collegiate Choir, University of Michigan’s Outreach in the Performing Arts, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, Theatre Cedar Rapids, Just Brewed Jazz, The Master Singers, Chippewa Skiffle Orchestra and Eauxpera.
The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is opening its 45th concert season Saturday at its new home in Pablo Center at the Confluence. Since its move to the Pablo
Center last season, the CVSO has seen its audience growing with its new space.