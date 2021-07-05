EAU CLAIRE -- Sounds Like Summer Concert Series will feature the Sue Orfield Band, Greg Gilbertson and Sage Leary beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Phoenix Park.
For the series, presented by Volume One, local bands play to crowds on the banks of the Chippewa River in June, July and August. Multiple vendors will have food for sale. Pets are allowed at the concert.
For this week's concert, Eau Claire tenor saxophonist Sue Orfield, who has toured internationally, will lead her band through rock, blues and jazz tunes.
Greg Gilbertson is singer-songwriter and award-winning guitarist whose recordings include "Surviving the Echoes."
Sage Leary, who will open the concert, plays original rock, blues and Americana.
Admission is free. Those who aren't vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask and stay 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Admission is free. For more information go to volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.