EAU CLAIRE -- Pablo Center at the Confluence has added a fourth show by Charlie Berens at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the RCU Theatre.
Members presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, and public on-sale starts Friday.
The production is presented by PESI.
Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host and creator of the "Manitowoc Minute."
The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, "Funny or Die," TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more. Berens began his career working for MTV News' "Choose or Lose." In 2012, Tribune Media tapped him to host the comedic news show "Nightcap." In 2013, he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas.
In 2014, CBS Sports Network hired Berens to host the sports game show "You’re So Money." Also in 2014, PMC (Variety, Deadline) made Berens the host of their comedy/entertainment news brand @Hollywood. From red carpets to Sundance to South by Southwest to Coachella, Berens has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors and musicians.
Berens is a frequent collaborator on "Funny or Die." His comedic mashups, including “If Jack Dawson Was Really from Wisconsin,” have garnered more than 13 million views.
In 2017, Charlie began the viral Midwest comedic news series "Manitowoc Minute." His fans flock daily to his Facebook page to view his content. He currently has over 550,000 Facebook followers. He’s toured the United States, selling out venues within minutes.
For tickets, which start at $30 plus fees and tax, go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).