Pablo Center has launched the Bridge Campaign to aid in operational expenses.
According to a news release from Pablo Center:
With COVID-19 halting mass gatherings and in-person performances since March and projections indicating the potential to not reopen until January 2021, that leaves Pablo Center with the daunting reality of having no revenue for nine months.
The goal of the Bridge Campaign is to raise $500,000 to help bridge operational needs from August through December. Without additional federal relief, Pablo Center will require $1.75 million just to maintain the building through June of next year.
The Eau Claire City/County Health Department’s guidance plateauing indoor event capacity at 250 guests makes holding in-person performances before January infeasible. However, Pablo Center plans to continue presenting free and paid streaming and programming experiences through the fall as well as continuing their efforts to support local artists and increase access to art education. Pablo Center will continue to be a leader in advocating on behalf of independent venues and artists locally and nationally as captain of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).
There are several ways for the community to participate in the Bridge Campaign:
• Go to pablocenter.org or call the box office at 715-832-ARTS (2787) to become a member or donate.
• Buy a ticket to Pablo Center’s virtual Second Annual Pablo Center Gala. This year’s Gala will be streamed virtually through Perigon webcasting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
The event will showcase performances from artists including Naalia; Milwaukee’s 11th poet laureate, Dasha Kelly Hamilton; FLOWt with Sue Orfield and Terry Meyer; and Phil Cook.
The evening will be hosted by director of artistic programming Evan Middlesworth and director of development Monica Frederick. It will also feature an open-to-the-public, virtual silent auction. For more information go to pablocenter.org/season3-gala.
• In addition to virtual programming, attendees can add on a customizable Gala Gift Box to enhance the at-home experience. The Gala Gift Box can be added to the event stream ticket upon checkout.
Gala Gift Boxes will be available for purchase until the date of the event. Tickets for the gala stream are available until midnight on Aug. 12.