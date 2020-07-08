Pablo Center at the Confluence's member pre-sale and public sale of Season 3’s live performances will be limited to events scheduled after Jan. 1, the arts center has announced.
The decision, based on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, follows the direction of public health officials and data from peer organizations, members and patrons, according to a news release from Pablo Center. The release also says:
For Season 3 events scheduled in October, November, and December, performances will be evaluated a month before the scheduled performance date. If health data and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department indicate it is safe to proceed, tickets will go on sale with a one-week member-exclusive on-sale followed by a three-week general public on-sale for each event.
Alternative options such as lowering venue capacities for performances and staggered seating were considered. While some peer organizations can operate with these revised presentation techniques, for Pablo Center, the business model does not make this a safe or fiscally feasible option. The average event at Pablo Center becomes viable after 75% capacity is reached. This makes hosting large in-person events with physical-distancing requirements financially irresponsible.
While in-person performances remain delayed, Pablo Center has expanded programming and virtual options. They are now streaming live concerts and continue to refine and expand virtual programming, including this year’s Virtual Gala, which will be Aug. 13. The arts center also has launched in-person summer robotics and coding programming for middle and high school children with social distancing and increased cleaning.
Plans to expand upon the six currently offered summer sessions are underway. Additionally, free tickets continue to be reserved for low to moderate income families. Special events programming also relaunched in compliance with Health Department recommendations on occupancy.
Independent venues are forecast to lose up to $8.9 billion of revenue nationally through 2020. Those interested in supporting Pablo Center can consider a donation or membership, both of which are available at pablocenter.org.