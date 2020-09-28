EAU CLAIRE — Pablo Center at the Confluence is offering many visual arts opportunities this fall, including new art acquisitions and donations to the Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, this week’s socially distant GO Paint Chippewa Valley event and multiple virtual exhibitions.
A news release from Pablo Center detailed the offerings.
Commissions and acquisitions
Pablo Center will unveil a newly commissioned stained glass installation titled “The First Treasure,” created by artist Michael Pilla, owner of Monarch Studios.
The piece was commissioned on behalf of Pablo Center by James W. Hansen, the namesake of the James W. Hansen Gallery. Hansen said, “This art piece was built and installed during the pandemic of 2020 and embraces the symmetry of the confluence of the rivers and our lives.”
In addition to Pilla’s piece, several additional works have been donated to Pablo Center’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection:
• The untitled sculpture that once stood outside of the office doors to the State Theatre in downtown Eau Claire, which was donated to the former Eau Claire Regional Arts Council in the early 1980s by Mickel and Bob Reise. The 6-foot-tall sculpture is slated for minor refurbishments before it is unveiled to the public.
• Three large canvas paintings by Terry Meyer created as part of a collaborative, music and live visual art performance by FLOWt, that was streamed live at Pablo Center’s annual fundraising gala.
Meyer’s work was auctioned off and then donated back to Pablo Center’s art collection by Roger and Mary Tlusty. These three large works of art will tell the story of visual and performing arts colliding beautifully at Pablo Center.
• A bronze sculpture by David H. Turner titled “Canada Goose With Turtle” donated by local philanthropist Dick Cable, adding to his many contributions to Pablo Center.
The piece tells the tale of geese flying in formation, keeping each other safe and sound.
• A newly acquired, untitled work of Laurie Bieze, the renowned artist who is the namesake of both a gallery space and the permanent collection at Pablo Center, has been donated to Pablo Center by longtime friend Barbara Gramenz. The work shows Bieze’s fluid and feminine approach to stained glass.
GO Paint Chippewa Valley
Pablo Center’s annual plein art competition GO Paint Chippewa Valley, which began Saturday, offers a week’s worth of opportunities for artists to create paintings outdoors within a 10-mile radius of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers between Augusta, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Durand and Nelson.
Events in the weeklong festival include:
• GO Paint Lazy Monk, Open Paint, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Mask up and go at Lazy Monk Brewing, 97 W. Madison St., for a night of camaraderie and painting. There is an open deck, and river access provides socially distanced painting opportunities. Family and friends are welcome. The event is free and open to the public.
• GO Paint Durand, Social(Distanced) Paint, noon-4 p.m. Wednesday — plein art painting in Lower Chippewa View Park in Durand on the banks of the Chippewa River.
• GO Paint Altoona, Social(Distanced) Paint, 4-8 p.m. Thursday — plein art painting in Altoona’s River Prairie Park on the banks of the Eau Claire River.
Artists turn in work for judging by sending photos of their artwork via email by 5 p.m. Friday to Pablo Center at the Confluence. Awards will be determined by juror and cash prizes will be announced by Oct. 9.
Exhibitions, call to artists
This fall, Pablo Center will present several virtual exhibitions.
• Confluence of Art Annual, through Nov. 20.
The juried art exhibition featuring recent work by our region and nation’s most talented artists. Winners, chosen by jurist David Brock, were announced Monday.
To see the exhibition go to tinyurl.com/yytpkj37.
Here are other exhibitions this fall at Pablo Center:
• “Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” Friday through Jan. 3.
Mayhew-Hamm is known for her swirling imagery and colorful splashes. Through her work, she captures emotion, concept and self-exploration. Works of Mayhew-Hamm have been selected from Pablo Center’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection.
• “Music Moves Me: Artwork Inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra,” Oct. 30–Nov. 27.
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and Pablo Center at the Confluence invite submissions for the virtual exhibition of the annual exhibit. Artwork will be based on Czech composer Bedřich Smetana’s symphonic poem “The Moldau,” which depicts the sights and sounds of the Vltava river in his homeland.
An ARTmobile video will be posted on Pablo Center’s social media channels on Oct. 8 detailing how elementary-aged students can create and submit their music inspired artwork.
• “First Nations Contemporary Art,” Oct. 30–Dec. 13.
Perceptions, misconceptions and identity are explored in this second annual exhibition of First Nations artwork.
Presented in partnership with the UW-Eau Claire American Indian Planning Committee.
Comments from Rose Dolan-Neill, Pablo Center’s manager of visual and literary arts, are included in the news release. She says: “Through the viewing of art in our virtual exhibits on our website, we can all have a common experience. We can gain an understanding of our community and our humanity by scrolling through the images of artworks that have been created by our region’s top artistic minds. We can reach audiences from across the world and those communities close to home that might not get to come into Pablo Center that often.”
Viewers are encouraged to read through the artistic statements and biographies of the artists on display, Dolan-Neill says. “These words will add to the enjoyment and appreciation of the artwork and may give you further reason to purchase a work of art from Pablo Center. Who knows, it may even inspire you to take the next steps in your creative endeavor.”
To donate artwork to the Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, contact Dolan-Neill at rose@pablocenter.org. For more ways to support the visual arts and Pablo Center, go to pablocenter.org/support/donate.