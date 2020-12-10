EAU CLAIRE — Chris Kroeze says he enjoys performing in Pablo Center at the Confluence, and it’s clear the venue’s management team is happy to have him back.
The runner-up on the 2018 season of “The Voice,” Kroeze will perform a livestream concert Friday, Dec. 18, the third time he’s been at the venue — including a three-night, sold-out run in spring 2019 and a two-night stand in December.
Evan Middlesworth, Pablo Center’s director of artistic programming, spoke about why Kroeze is among friends when he performs there.
“It’s wonderful to have a vocal performer from this greater Chippewa Valley area that has gotten some success through ‘The Voice’ and playing shows,” Middlesworth said in phone interview. “So it’s always fun to almost have like a homecoming show every year.”
The last time Kroeze played at Pablo Center, Middlesworth noticed the performer’s popularity from an interesting perspective. Kroeze played in the RCU Theatre, the venue’s largest concert hall, and Middlesworth was part of the band Dames for an “after-show show” in the smaller Jamf Theatre.
“It’s very evident being there that there’s a buzz in Pablo Center in this particular case with Chris,” Middlesworth said, noting that, as a further connection, Kroeze and Middlesworth have worked with some of the same musicians at different points.
It all adds up to why Kroeze is a popular draw.
“It’s wonderful to bring Chris back for the community because they love him, and it’s wonderful for us, something we can plan on year after year,” he said. “It’s nice to have shows where you go, ‘This is most likely going to sell tickets and people are going to have wonderful time.’ It’s kind of hard to beat.”
That means regular visits are likely to continue.
“We just kind of plan on bringing Chris back year after year until we hear otherwise,” Middlesworth said. “It’s a wonderful relationship.”
For this virtual concert, Kroeze will be solo in the Jamf, which Middlesworth said has become “our perfect little soundstage” for the arts center’s numerous streamed shows.
“I just can’t get over how well the room has adapted to what we need to be doing with our streaming events right now,” he said.
For that he credits Pablo Center’s technical staff. “It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun to see it change almost by the week. It seems like every show that comes up, the crew is doing something a little different to make it better, make the quality better, make the look different.”
During the holiday season, Pablo Center hosts several productions that, like Kroeze’s concert, feature performers audiences return for year after year. One such act is the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker.”
While the pandemic made a local appearance impossible this year, fans can watch the company’s streamed performance Saturday, Dec. 19, available through pablocenter.org.
The Video on Demand debut includes the full onstage performance and an up close look at the behind-the-scenes action, with comments from artists, designers and the creators of the production.
The hope is that “Great Russian Nutcracker” will return to Pablo Center in following years.
“It’s really hard to beat when, A, you have a performer that wants to come back year after year because of their experience, and B, the community wants to bring them back year after year because of their experience,” Middlesworth said, adding that he has a “wonderful relationship” with Moscow Ballet’s management and that the visiting production team appreciates Pablo Center’s first-rate load-in, backstage and onstage areas.
Another regular visitor to the region is a cappella group Tonic Sol-fa, which is performing a virtual show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The holiday concert features the singers and Shaun Johnson & the Big Band Experience; Johnson also is a vocalist in Tonic-Sol-fa.
While Pablo Center’s team no doubt eagerly awaits the time when performances again can play to a live audience, livestreaming has offered myriad benefits. The first streams, starting in July, featured regional acts, “friends of mine and friends of the community,” Middlesworth noted, explaining the important role these types of shows play for artists and audiences.
“Not only are you providing an outlet for the artists to make art, to do what they do, but you’re giving them the ability to perform again, which they hadn’t done in months to that point,” he said. “You’re also giving the opportunity to the community to see an artist that they may already be a fan or, ‘I’ve never heard of but, hey, it’s something cool that’s happening so I’m going to tune in and check it out.’”
The Pablo Center team also finds value in the performances.
“From our angle it’s just really great to go through the motions of putting on a show,” he said, “from working with the artist to booking the show, and then the crew is working on how it looks and how it sounds so they’re able to get back on the horse again, so to speak. It starts to fire up the different departments, it’s marketing, box office, and so you’re kind of going through the motions that the output is virtual, but it just allows everybody involved, from the audience to the artist to Pablo staff, to kind of get back to it a little bit.”