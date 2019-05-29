"The Great Big Hullabaloo," a day of fun for children and families, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The day will include interactive presentations of music, art, science, technology, theater, dance and performances in 10 major spaces of Pablo Center.
Happenings include experimentation with the sounds of musical instruments, producing a community art masterpiece, dancing in the “kid disco” and quiet moments with a scientific challenge.
A portion of all ticket proceeds go to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eau Claire.
Tickets include access to all exhibits, spaces and activities, all performances and several first-come, first-served items for kids, including make-and-take projects, experiments, a wellness teddy bear and other prizes.
Tickets cost $7 for ages 3 to 12, $15 for 13 and older and free for 2 and younger. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.
For tickets or more information go to ChippewaValleyFamily.org/hullabaloo.
The event is presented by Chippewa Valley Family, Associated Bank and Volume One.