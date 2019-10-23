"Sound and Stories: Toil and Trouble" will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Clearwater Recital Hall, 128 Graham Ave.
The night, presented by the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild, will feature spine-chilling stories and spooky sounds. Writers and storytellers Elan McCallum, Ken Szymanski, Sarah Jayne Johnson, Dan Lyksett and Deb Peterson will share their work along with the menacing music of Peter Phippen, Victoria Shoemaker and Billy Krause. Be there to be scared!
For tickets, which cost $5, go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-2787 (ARTS).