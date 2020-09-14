EAU CLAIRE -- Pablo Center at the Confluence has raised nearly $350,000 since announcing the Bridge Campaign on July 31.
New pledges, individual donations and revenue from Pablo Center’s Virtual Gala in August helped close the gap on the campaign’s goal of raising $500,000 by December, according to a news release from Pablo Center. The Bridge Campaign will help bridge Pablo Center operational needs from now through the end of December.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pablo Center got creative with its fundraising and outreach efforts. On Aug. 13, the organization hosted a livestreamed gala event including music and visual art performances, spoken-word, virtual silent auction, and a special unveiling of new outreach and artistic initiatives. The event raised $100,000 in support of the Bridge Campaign.
Pablo Center has also launched a new community outreach program called Learning Pods. This new program offers a full-day, educational workplace option for middle and high school students during virtual learning days through the fall semester. Pablo Center is also providing scholarships to families experiencing financial hardship.
Executive director, Jason Jon Anderson says in the release that Pablo Center plays a crucial role in the local economy. “For every dollar spent on a ticket at Pablo Center, $12 is spent in the surrounding economy. That is $15.6 million of economic impact this last year alone,” Anderson said.
There is no definite answer on when Pablo Center can host revenue-generating events. The organization desperately needs community support to recover lost revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the release says.
To contribute to the Bridge campaign, go to pablocenter.org/support/donate or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).