The second annual Pablo Center Gala will be presented virtually on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Pre-show begins at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.
Join director of artistic programming Evan Middlesworth and director of development Monica Frederick, who will host an evening of entertainment featuring performances by Naalia, Phil Cook and Dasha Kelly Hamilton, who is Milwaukee’s 11th poet laureate.
In addition to the artist showcase, the event will include remarks from executive director Jason Jon Anderson and a pre-event dinner hour featuring FLOWt with Sue Orfield and Terry Meyer. The painting created by this group during the hour before the gala will be available for purchase on the silent auction throughout the evening. The virtual silent auction is open to public.
Cost of the virtual gala video stream is $20. Two add-on options are offered: a Gala Gift Box and the option to add on custom Pablo Center rocks glasses. Both are available upon checkout.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).