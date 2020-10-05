EAU CLAIRE -- Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Pablo Streams fall lineup has been announced.
The free series features an eclectic mix of familiar favorites and new guests that will be presented via livestream at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Here are the events scheduled so far:
• Shane Leonard and James Ignacio, Oct. 29. Local singer-songwriters Leonard and Ignacio bring their talent and craft to the Jamf Theatre.
• Samantha Moon and Superior Siren, Nov. 5. Superior Siren, an eerie-folk project from Duluth, Minn., teams up with Moon, whose multi-genre style is influenced by neo-soul, R&B, pop and more.
• Chris Rosenau and Chris Porterfield, Nov. 12. Rosenau, of Volcano Choir and Collections of Colonies of Bees, uses multiple amps and a palette of looping effects. He will play alongside singer-guitarist Porterfield, front man of Field Report, who is known for his classic and contemporary influenced confessional folk. Presented by Shillin Wealth Management.
• Humbird and Alpha Consumer, Nov. 19. Folk and Americana artist Humbird returns to Pablo Streams, this time joined by the band Alpha Consumer, whose members have played music with Bon Iver, The National, Jenny Lewis, John Prine, the Tallest Man on Earth and many others.
The fall series kicked off Saturday with Michael Perry and the Long Beds, and more performances are expected to be added.
To register for Pablo Streams events, go to pablocenter.org and click on the link. Once you register, you will receive an email with event information and a link to join the livestream.
The livestream will be accessible on any browser using the Perigon link provided in the email. Performance link can only be used on one device at a time and therefore cannot be shared.
Streaming events may be cast to smart TVs and other devices.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).