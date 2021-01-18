EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Streams spring lineup of virtual concerts has been announced.
Here is the lineup of performers and how to register for the free concerts, which are presented at 6:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
• Jerrika Mighelle and Lauren Anderson, Feb. 25; tinyurl.com/y4hmsmmh.
Mighelle will be bringing songs from her new album, “Brightest Star.” The album, made in Eau Claire, features the local talents of Evan Middlesworth (LASKA), Shane Leonard (Field Report, Humbird), Robbie Weisshaar (LASKA, Antlers Motel), Serena Wagner (Sniffle Party), and Elizabeth Steans (QuinnElizabeth).
Joining Mighelle on stage is singer-guitarist Lauren Anderson, known for her work in the indie folk-rock band Idle Empress.
• James Ignacio and Shane Leonard, March 11; tinyurl.com/y67x9xrj.
Ignacio, a California native, has been playing and recording in the Chippewa Valley for over 20 years. Though a student of jazz, James has been performing as a singer-songwriter in a variety of styles including folk, country, blues, and soul.
Leonard has performed and recorded bands like Mipso, Field Report, Rose Cousins, The Stray Birds, Oh Pep! and others. His solo album, “Strange Forms,” was released in May 2019.
• Humbird and Alpha Consumer, March 25; tinyurl.com/y5p4artx.
Humbird stretches between experimental folk and environmental Americana. Humbird’s debut album “Pharmakon” (released in August 2019) is a “...an absolutely hypnotic listening experience” according to Folk Alley.
The members of Alpha Consumer have played music with Bon Iver, The National, Jenny Lewis, John Prine, Bruce Hornsby and many others. For the last 20 years or so, they also have performed music on their own.
• Sundae + Mr. Goessl, April 1; tinyurl.com/y4vq5n47.
Sundae + Mr. Goessl features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss (Earshot Magazine’s Vocalist of the Year, two-time Seattle-Kobe Vocal Jazz Princess) and virtuoso guitarist Jason Goessl. The wife/husband duo incorporate humor, vintage style, interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and serious musicianship into their performances.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).