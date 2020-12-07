CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Heyde Center for the Arts, in collaboration with David R. Chisholm IV (currently of Alaska), has made 21 of Hugh Mandelert's original paintings available online.
Mandelert was born Oct. 23, 1927, and died Oct. 2, 2001. The Mandelert family ran the world famous Chippewa Woolen Mill until 1960. Hugh's artistic talent was discovered early on, and he was the first in his family's history to become an artist.
Mandelert’s artwork is found in public and private collections throughout the country, including Mayo Clinic Health System, the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Northwestern Bank.
“We are so excited to partner with Dr. Chisholm to make sure these paintings are connected with people who have wanted to own an original Hugh Mandelert painting,” Debra Johnson, executive director of Heyde Center for the Arts, says in a news release. “These are some of the most joyous of Hugh’s work, and ones that people have rarely seen since they were painted.”
Eighteen of the 21 paintings will be sold online and shipped from Alaska directly to the buyer’s home. The sale price will include shipping and handling costs. The remaining three paintings will also be sold online, but curbside pickup at the Heyde Center for the Arts will be available in one to two weeks as they are housed in southern Wisconsin.
To view or buy the paintings, go to cvtc.net under the tab “Hugh Mandelert Original Paintings.” For more information call 715- 726-9000.