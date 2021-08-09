HUMBIRD -- The historic and haunted Hotel Bar and Grill, N3041 King St., along with Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota, will present Para Expo 2021 Humbird on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9.
The expo itself will be Oct. 9, with guided paranormal investigations (for ages 18 and up) of the Hotel Bar and Grill on Oct. 8 and 9.
The expo will explore paranormal topics such as ghosts and hauntings, Bigfoot and other cryptids along with other meta-physical topics.
The following events are part of the weekend:
Oct. 8 — "The Art of Paranormal Investigation 101," 9 p.m., Mentor Town Hall (next to the hotel); and paranormal investigation of the hotel bar and grill, 11 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Para Expo, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Mentor Town Hall; "The Art of Paranormal Investigation 101," 9 p.m., Mentor Town Hall; and paranormal investigation of the hotel bar and grill, 11 p.m.
For tickets go to ParaExpo 2021 Humbird on Facebook, and for more information send an email to paraexpo2021humbirdwi@yahoo.com, or call Jerry Ayres at 612-532-2380
The investigations will be led by the Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota. They will also teach the pre-investigation Paranormal 101 class. Willow Le Mechant, New Orleans psychic medium, will be on hand during both investigations.
On Oct. 9, the expo will include lectures, panels and workshops that will examine scientific evidence that we are not alone. Paranormal and cryptid research teams will join other practitioners to provide a weekend of information, insight and fun.
This is a dry event. Any use of alcohol, drugs or tobacco is not permitted and will result in dismissal from the event.