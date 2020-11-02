Michael Perry is releasing "Peaceful Persistence," his latest nonfiction collection.
"Peaceful Persistence" features two years' worth of essays from Perry's "Roughneck Grace" column, which appears in the Wisconsin State Journal. Subjects of the brief pieces include memorials and mercy, storms and farewells, family and fowl, barnyard ballets, the Sunday night sads, the wisdom of roadies, cucumbers and kindness, quotidian asparagus, appropo malaprops, pickleball, sushi boats and weird TV, the poetics of garlic, contrails, Mobius mind-grooves, quietude, Christmas tree injuries, cats, waffle houses, puffy partridges, bonfire bonhomie, dating in a hearse, and a weird evening involving Neil Gaiman, the aforementioned sushi, and Suze Orman.
Including columns originally published between April 2018 and March 2020, "Peaceful Persistence" picks up where Perry's most recent collection, "Million Billion," left off, with "Roughneck Grace" and "From the Top" completing the quartet.
Kindle eBook version is available immediately and will be available soon on other eBook platforms.
For more information go to sneezingcow.com.