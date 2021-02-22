CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Performers have been confirmed for this year's Northwoods Blues Festival, scheduled for Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19.
The event will be at Chippewa Riverfront park in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Artists scheduled include Southern Hospitality, Curtis Salgado, Toronto Cannon, Ivy Ford, Cash Box Kings, Ghost Town Blues Band, PK Mayo, Mark Cameron, Howard "Guitar" Luedtke, Harrison Street Band, and Stephen Cooper and Nobody Famous.
Ticket prices include: $35 for one-day general admission, $60 for two-day general admission, and $180 for two-day VIP passes.
For tickets or more information go to northwoodsbluesfest.com, call 715-558-1679, or go to the festival's Facebook page.