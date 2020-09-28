EAU CLAIRE -- Michael Perry & The Long Beds return to the Pablo Center to stream a free live show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The set list will include solid favorites, songs from the band's most recent release, “Long Road to You” and a couple fresh ones being woodshedded for a project due out in 2021, and — between songs — easygoing humor and tangential tales arising directly from Perry’s other gig as a humorist and New York Times bestselling author.
Perry has co-written or collaborated with musicians including Phil Cook, Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Mary Cutrufello and Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Geoffrey Keezer.
This is a free show, but viewers need to register. For more information and to register, go to tinyurl.com/y2bq4alu or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).