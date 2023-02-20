EAU CLAIRE — Local musician Peter Phippen is continuing his musical journey with traditional bamboo flutes with another album. “Ghosts,” his 25th record, dropped last week and is available for listening now.
This album was one that Phippen thought was going to be one thing, but turned into something else.
“Ghosts” was recorded live by Brian Reidinger at Studio B in Minneapolis. It was just Phippen and one antique flute at a time. But, he said the timing was weird because he did it the evening after his mentor in music and life Tiit Raid died.
Raid was a mentor and inspiration to many in the music and arts community around the Chippewa Valley, and Phippen said that his passing had an effect on the album because when you’re improvising as he does, everything around him impacts the music.
Phippen sat down in the studio and played 11 tracks. Each track is a first take improvisation and complete performance.
“Every instrument on the recording played itself, the only part I played was staying out of the way of the music that was coming through, and not controlling anything,” he said. “In essence, I’m crying through the flutes.”
Further, track one, “Prelude to Ghosts,” track eight, “Entangled Forevermore” and track 11, “What Can’t Be Seen” were played with flutes that Raid gave to Phippen.
All the flutes played on “Ghosts,” with the exception of one Enrique Rueda contemporary flute that belonged to Raid, are from the mid to late 18th and 19th centuries, or are antique flutes from the 20th century that have been with Phippen for a long time.
“I used to play (these flutes) a lot with Tiit and Rick Silloway, there are also flutes Tiit used to play before I was a flutist; back when I was his bassist and synthesist,” Phippen said. “These are instruments that either Tiit or I would play during our performances together over the years.”
All the flutes, including the Enrique Rueda contemporary flute, are rare specimens in historical tuning from all over the world — South America, Japan, India, Egypt, an unknown bamboo alto flute and a 1930s Northern Cheyenne native American flute.
Phippen has been focusing his projects over the years on antique flutes and their unique sound, and originally “Ghosts” was going to be a musical album of antique instruments, however because of the timing of it around Raid’s passing, it turned into an album of emotion.
“It’s just raw emotion. That’s all I captured that night,” he said. “This album is for Tiit.”
The album serves as his solo follow-up to 2022’s “Into the Ancient,” and is 11 tracks of haunting and transportive world music:
For Phippen, certain objects hold spiritual energy or supernatural characteristics. Because of the energies, the objects can be haunted, much like ghosts are. He feels these energies in some of his instruments.
“In the natural world, there are many unexplained phenomena that some would call unnatural. For myself, it is impossible not to feel a presence in some antique musical instruments,” Phippen said.
The album is described as elegant, captivating, melodic and mysterious.
“Peter’s flute is unaccompanied, an evocative reverb his only companion on this multi-dimensional ritual of note and nuance. With a mystical ability to connect breath and mind, his flute whispers earnestly to us with every note, a stark, unworldly magic balanced with sensitivity,” reads a Projekt records press release about the album.
The subject of the album is something Phippen has wanted to go after and explore all his life, and he’s finally getting to do it with his label Projekt Records.
Projekt is America’s premier independent label specializing in passionately intense introspective music in the ambient, electronic, ethereal and darkwave genres. Learn more at projekt.com.
The label has given Phippen a platform to be experimental with his music.
Throughout this record, he plays freely and uncontrolled in a way to produce a unique sound and flowing music.
“If one allows these instruments to play themselves, uncontrolled and freely, stepping out of the way of the music pouring out, then these instruments can act as a conduit to the spiritual realm or a gateway to the divine,” Phippen said.
“This uncontrolled freely played music which conjures primordial outcries contains the energy left in these instruments long ago by those who lived with them, loved them, and played them extensively, before my time.”
For some, listening to “Ghosts” was an entire experience. Marcus Leader, an author, Toltec Shaman and parapsychologist wrote about how the album connected him to spirits. On his first listen he sat in the dark and listened.
“I could almost hear the spirits calling out from within those ancient antique flutes as Peter conjured them into manifestation,” Leader wrote. He said he got the feeling he wasn’t alone anymore as spirits gathered around him. At least one of which, he believes, was one of his ancestors.
In addition to the music, there is also a video for “Inside The Underworld ‘’ that is available to watch on YouTube now on Phippen’s channel.
Coming off the release of the “Ghosts,” it has already been getting airplay on Peaceful Radio over in Haarlem, Netherlands , One World Music Radio over in the UKand Contemplation Connection KKUP Commercial-Free Radio in the United States. Phippen is also seeing great success with his last album “Galaxies,” with one song getting featured on a huge Spotify playlist. “Andromeda” has over 250,000 streams to date.
Phippen is looking forward to seeing how this album does and making more music in the future. He’s also gearing up to go to Hiawatha, Iowa April 14 to 16 with Victoria Shoemaker for the Horizon Flute School Summit.
“Ghosts,” a digital only release, is now available to stream and download on all major music platforms. For more information visit projektrecords.bandcamp.com. To learn more about Phippen and his music, visit peterphippen.com.