The Jim Phillips Project will perform music from the recently released album "Phase I" from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Center, 3701 U.S. 12 (E. Clairemont Ave.).
The group is led by Eau Claire singer-songwriter Jim Phillips, who also is a UW-Eau Claire chemistry professor.
"Phase I," Phillips debut recording, features his original music performed with area musicians. The nine tracks have roots in indie and classic rock.
Performers on the album include Phillips (vocals and guitar), Lucas Fischer (lead guitar), John Lebrun (drums), Julie Majkowski (flute) and Dan Zerr (bass) with contributions from Paul Brandt, Laura Goetz, Jennifer Hazen and Ben Phillips.
It was recorded at Pine Hollow and co-produced by Evan Middlesworth.
The album is available to download at iTunes, CD Baby and Amazon music, and can be purchased at select local retailers including The Local Store as well as on-site during performances.
For more information contact Phillips at jpm.ecmusic@yahoo.com, 715-864-3938 or at Jim Phillips Music on Facebook.