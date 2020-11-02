EAU CLAIRE -- Eau Claire flutist Peter Phippen has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Native American-Style Flute Awards.
NAFSA describes Phippen as a nominee for a Grammy Award, International Acoustic Music Awards, One World Music Awards and multiple Native American Music Awards. Phippen is a performing and recording artist specializing in traditional flutes.
In his approach to world flute performance, the organization says on its website, "Phippen is an experiential, natural folk musician with a penchant for creative and artistic musical improvisation. Phippen offers a captivating collage of sound images, covering the folklore and history of flutes from around the world and throughout time."
Phippen has shared the stage with R. Carlos Nakai, Coyote Oldman, Xavier Quijas Yxayotl and others.
Phippen has recorded for Curb Records, Canyon Records and Promotion Music Records. Phippen’s flute playing has also appeared on Lifescapes, Sounds True, and Heart Dance Records.
According to its website, NAFSA is the world’s first global music initiative dedicated to players/teachers/makers of the Native American Style Flute. NASFA’s mission is to provide recognition through an annual awards program to professional performers/recording artist, all players, instructors and makers of this beautiful healing instrument.
In addition to the award itself, recipients are permanently posted at nasfahonors.com.
Phippen’s recordings include “Seven,” an album he made with Tiit Raid and Ivar Lunde, the digital album "Peter Phippen" and this year's release "Forest of a Thousand Songs," an improvisational collaboration by Phippen and Arja Kastinen.
For more about Phippen go to facebook.com/peterphippenmusic or peterphippen.com.
For more about NASFA go tonasfahonors.com.