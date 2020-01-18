Peter Phippen dug into the past for his latest album, which is true literally as well as figuratively.
The Eau Claire flutist and bassist found a tote box in his home that contained some unreleased solo flute recordings. Dated 2001 and made at Unity Christ Center in Eau Claire, the songs proved to be a welcome discovery.
“Everything was very cohesive, so when I dug into the tote and I stumbled across those, I went, ‘Well, this is ready,’” he said during a conversation at a local coffee shop.
“Peter Phippen,” a digital collection that was released at the end of last year on Ivar Lunde Jr.’s Tonheim Records label, is available via online retailers such as Amazon and iTunes and streaming services such as Spotify.
While not remembering exactly how he came to be recording at Unity Christ Center, Phippen recalled being there by himself late at night.
“I sat in the middle of the room; it’s a big room. Didn’t sound bad in there,” he said with a laugh.
The recordings had a familiar sound. “What’s funny is it sounds very Native American style, and that makes sense because that’s when I was working with Canyon Records a lot and I was thinking about things for them, and I was also studying with the late Dr. Richard Payne,” he said. (Phippen’s 2010 Grammy Award nomination, in the Best Native American Music Album category, was for “Woodnotes Wyld: Historic Flute Sounds From The Dr. Richard W. Payne Collection.”)
Phippen plays five instruments on the album: a Patrick Olwell transverse bamboo flute; a Ken LaCosse shakuhachi flute; two Butch Hall Native American flutes, one of them bass flute; and “a very high-pitched” Lewis Webster flute.
When he settled on 13 songs, he took them to Lunde’s Skyline Studios in Eau Claire.
“I said, ‘Here you go,’” he recalled. “‘Make it sound good.’”
Lunde could relate to Phippen’s reaction to finding the material.
“I can identify with the fact there are things in the past that you sometimes happen upon and you say, ‘Well gee, I could use that’ or ‘Gee, that’s interesting’ or ‘Gee, that’s nice,’” he said. “I know Peter is very excited about what he has heard.”
After Lunde worked with the songs at his Skyline Studios and made a disc, Phippen decided three of the songs “bothered” him.
“Since I’m digging in the past anyway, I thought, we can do this the hard way or do this the easy way,” he said. “And the way is just losing these three songs. We could go in and doctor them up, but that wouldn’t be honest.”
Ten tracks appear on “Peter Phippen.”
Phippen further explained what appealed to him about the music he had found.
“I really wanted: You start playing at the beginning and you end — there’s a track. That’s a performance. It’s not a cut and paste job,” he said. “So Ivar (said), ‘We could save this.’ I know we could save them, but no, let’s not. Don’t need them.”
Lunde, a classically trained musician, music professor emeritus at UW-Eau Claire and award-winning composer, has proved to be an empathetic as well as skilled collaborator.
“We talk about all kinds of technical things, of course, but that’s not the issue,” Lunde said. “What he has going for him, which is very admirable, is that he has a natural talent for making music. It’s well proportioned and it really sings. .... His heart is in it, and that makes a difference. What I can say in a short way is that he is a natural.”
There is more material from the recordings that Phippen could release, and he likes the fact that today’s recording practices mean he doesn’t have to have a full-length album to let the public hear his work but can release singles or EPs.
The process of selecting songs gave Phippen insight into his own playing.
“The funny thing is my playing’s so much different now,” he said. “I’ve never controlled my playing; my playing has moved on. And I listened to it and I went, Oh, I guess that’s how I played then.”
He described the playing as “very minimal.” “I guess I’m still a minimalist. ... I don’t know. I can’t explain it, I just know my playing has changed, and a lot.”
Phippen continues to be happily surprised that he found the flute, after starting his musical career as a rock ’n’ roll bassist for groups such as Airkraft, a regional band that earned recognition on the national music scene.
“In early March 1987, I’m a touring rock ’n’ roll bassist and I find a bamboo penny whistle for 25 cents,” he said. “OK. And I start booking myself at what used to be The Breadline or the New Deli (on Galloway Street in Eau Claire) for little of nothing ... just to play the damn flute.”
Thirty-two years later, he remains modest about his ability on the instrument despite his national recognition and invitation to collaborate with high-profile musicians.
“So what am I?” he said. “I guess I’m a musician, a bass player, a mediocre acoustic guitarist who found my voice, or my true voice, on bamboo tubes with holes in them. And I’m self-taught.”
Those comments fit with a quote from blogger and memoirist Ann Voskamp that Phippen put on his website announcing the release of “Peter Phippen”: “Simplicity is ultimately a matter of focus.”
* * *
Following are some of flutist Peter Phippen’s projects and activities:
• He will appear on an album to be released in late spring or early summer with Eau Claire flutist Victoria Shoemaker and Brian Reidinger, partner and managing director of In the Groove Music, based in Minneapolis. On the album Reidinger plays percussion, synthesizer, hand drums and synthesizers, and is the album’s engineer and co-producer, along with Phippen and Shoemaker on world flutes.
• An album by Phippen and Arja Kastinen will be out later this year. Kastinen, of Finland, plays the kantele, a Baltic lap zither. This is their second album; the first, “Lavender Calm,” came out in 2011. “Lavender Calm” was produced by Phippen and Ivar Lunde Jr., owner of Skyline Studios in Eau Claire. The new recording will be produced by Arja Kastinen in Finland.
• Shoemaker and Phippen are going to the National Flute Association convention Aug 6-9 in Dallas. They are attending as representatives of the World Flute Society; Shoemaker is the Flute Society’s youth outreach coordinator. While at the convention they will perform together on antique world flutes. They will be joining Kathleen Joyce-Grendahl, the World Flute Society’s executive director, on the trip.
• Ann Licater’s song “Celestial Traveler” won a 2019 Indian Summer Music Award in the Native Spirit category. The song appears on the album “Quiet Spaces: Flute Meditations for Mindfulness and Relaxation,” on which Phippen played bass. Phippen and Lunde joined Licater as co-producers of the album, and the album was recorded at Lunde's Skyline Studios.
• Phippen plays Edo period shakuhachi flute on “The Air We Breathe,” the 10-minute final track of an upcoming album dropping this month by percussionist-shamanic practitioner Byron Metcalf and singer-shamanic practitioner Jennifer Grais. “Sacrament” can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp at tinyurl.com/yx5x7ppf and on Metcalf’s website at byronmetcalf.com/music.