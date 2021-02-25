022621_con_Pabicki_Search-For-Intelligent-Life

Christopher Palbicki’s “Search for Intelligent Life,” acrylic and mixed media on panel. Palbicki’s art can be seen in an exhibit at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson.

 The Phipps Center for the Arts photo

HUDSON — New art exhibitions will be on view Friday through April 3 in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.

The exhibitions feature handwoven tapestry by Susan Gangsei (Minneapolis); drawing and mixed media sculpture by Nicole Havekost (Rochester, Minn.); drawing, textiles and video by Fawzia Khan (Hopkins, Minn.); acrylic and mixed media on panel by Christopher Palbicki (St. Paul); and gouache and ink on masonite by Susan Solomon (St. Paul).

Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Extended hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays: Feb. 27, March 6 and April 3; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 28 and March 7.

For more information, call Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103, or go to thephipps.org.