HUDSON — New art exhibitions will be on view Friday through April 3 in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
The exhibitions feature handwoven tapestry by Susan Gangsei (Minneapolis); drawing and mixed media sculpture by Nicole Havekost (Rochester, Minn.); drawing, textiles and video by Fawzia Khan (Hopkins, Minn.); acrylic and mixed media on panel by Christopher Palbicki (St. Paul); and gouache and ink on masonite by Susan Solomon (St. Paul).
Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Extended hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays: Feb. 27, March 6 and April 3; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 28 and March 7.
For more information, call Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103, or go to thephipps.org.