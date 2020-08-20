HUDSON -- The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, will present the 2020 Virtual Members’ Spotlight virtual exhibit featuring the talents of 40 visual and performing artists who are members of The Phipps.
A link to a 21-minute video can be found on The Phipps website at tinyurl.com/y48abxvg and through The Phipps Facebook page.
The video includes views of original artwork with close-ups to simulate the experience of seeing the work in person. These are interspersed with footage of a solo dance performance and music performances. The audio from these performances accompanies the artwork.
For more information, go to ThePhipps.org or call 715/386-2305.