CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A photography exhibit titled "The Creative Eye" will be on display Monday through Friday, Feb. 14, at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
An artists reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan 9.
"The Creative Eye" features the work of 13 photographers: Darren Hoepner, Bruce Warren, Steve Johnson, Megan Johnson, Claude Schilling, Rachel Kohn, Levi Polus, Jeff Gutsch, Zach Olaphant, Beverly Wickstrom, Lloyd Fleig, Martha Hidalgo Sueldo and Efrain Sueldo.
The subjects include wildlife, landscape, nature and architecture.
The galleries are open during normal building hours and one hour before a performance.
For more information go to cvca.net or call 715-726-9000.