EAU CLAIRE — Pianist Sophia Jiang, a high school freshman from Madison, has earned the top honors in the 33rd annual Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition.
Jiang receives $1300 in prize money and the opportunity to perform as the featured soloist with the Chippewa Valley Symphony. She entered the competition playing a portion of Piano Concerto in G major by Maurice Ravel.
Runners-up in the competition were Richelle Shi of Long Grove, Ill. (piano), second place; Nicholas Boettcher of Naperville, Ill. (double bass), third place; Diana McGrory of Menlo Park, Calif., (flute), fourth place; and Ruth Conry of Duluth, Minn. (violin) in fifth place. These top four finalists will also receive cash prizes.
Jiang is a freshman at the Madison Memorial High School. She has been playing piano since she was 4 years old. Her current teacher is Bill Lutes.
In 2021, Jiang was the first place winner of the Madison Symphony Orchestra Bolz Young Artist Competition (the Final Forte), the winner of Walter A. and Dorothy J. Oestreich Concerto Competition of the Concord Chamber Orchestra, and the representative of Wisconsin in the MTNA National Student Competitions in the Junior Piano category.
Jiang’s honors include second place in the Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition in 2020, a winner of the National Steinway Junior Piano Competition (first place, Division II, Appleton site, 2019; second place, Division II, Madison site, 2018), the first-place winner of the 2017 Wisconsin Youth Piano Competition organized by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and PianoArts, and a winner of the 2017 Madison Symphony Orchestra Fall Youth Concerto Competition.
Jiang debuted as a soloist with the Madison Symphony Orchestra under the baton of John DeMain at the Overture Center in Madison in 2017. She also performed with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra four times conducted by Yaniv Dinur at Uihlein Hall in 2018 at Marcus Center in Milwaukee.
Jiang has been a member in the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras since 2017 as a violinist. She got honorable mention in the Stars of Tomorrow Concerto Competition organized by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in 2021, and was a winner of the Philharmonia Orchestra Concerto Competition of WYSO on violin in 2020.
Besides music, Jiang also excels in tennis. She partnered with her sister Jessica recently and placed fourth in the doubles of the 2020-21 WIAA Girls Alternate Fall Tennis Individual Championship.
The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra recently concluded its 46th season. The ensemble’s mission is to provide excellent symphonic experiences to audiences in the Chippewa Valley, with goals to increase understanding and appreciation of orchestral music to an expanding audience, provide audiences with a diversity of orchestral selections and artists, and provide an opportunity for talented local musicians to perform. CVSO’s motto is “Music you love by people you know.”
For more information about Chippewa Valley Symphony, see cvsymphony.org, call the CVSO office at 715-832-6366, or follow CVSO on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.