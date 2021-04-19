EAU CLAIRE — Just as playing jazz requires thinking on your feet, so does putting on a major gathering for music lovers, students, teachers and musicians when a pandemic sweeps across the globe.
True to that spirit of improvisation, the Eau Claire Jazz Festival will again present an event despite the roadblocks imposed by COVID-19. This year’s virtual festival features concerts Thursday and Friday along with educational offerings, a combination that has made Jazz Fest one of the oldest and largest events of its kind in the nation.
As festival artistic director Robert Baca characterized the effort, “With great tragedy comes great innovation.”
The innovation was born of the fact that the festival typically brings students to the city from Wisconsin and beyond, and packs downtown on Friday night for the Jazz Crawl (formerly known as 52nd Street), during which live music pours out of numerous clubs.
But in-person gatherings of that size remain ill-advised, and that was even more true when Jazz Fest organizers were deciding whether to go ahead with the event or, as in 2020, cancel the proceedings.
“It was very hard last year to call off the festival because our festival is a large event and it’s an encouraging moment for so many in the Eau Claire community,” Baca said in a phone interview.
As organizers watched how the COVID-19 situation was developing, and observed what peer festivals were doing in the same situation, they saw one of three possibilities for this year’s event: take another year off; present the event in person as usual on the UW-Eau Claire campus and at Pablo Center at the Confluence; or put on the festivities virtually.
By October and November, Baca said, a virtual event seemed the best choice. That meant an alternative plan for the headlining concert, which usually features nationally celebrated guest artists who travel from afar.
The idea for concert headliners came from Quentin Volk, executive director of Eau Claire Jazz Inc., the organization that works with UW-Eau Claire in presenting the festival. He suggested spotlighting some of Eau Claire’s top jazz musicians, “local musical heroes,” as Baca put it, backed by UW-Eau Claire’s award-winning Jazz Ensemble I. These stars have earned their reputations on national and international stages and, because they choose to live in the Chippewa Valley, would bring an extra element of hometown pride to the proceedings.
“I thought that that was just a brilliant idea that our community would be able to see them on that level,” Baca said.
Headliners
Thus, the headline concert of the event, which will be streamed on Friday, will feature percussionist Sean Carey, a UW-Eau Claire graduate who is known as a member of Bon Iver and his own band S. Carey; saxophonist Sue Orfield, who has played with a host of musical legends and in her own groups; bassist Jeremy Boettcher, another UW-Eau Claire grad who has performed with S. Carey and been part of groups organized by the prestigious Jazz at Lincoln Center; and pianist Josh Gallagher, an Eau Claire native who has studied with Dave Brubeck and has long impressed audiences at Jazz Fest and in other settings.
As Volk explained his thinking, “Let’s provide a concert that the community can be proud of and feel connected with. It’s not just any type of concert. It’s a concert that really means something to all these people now because they grew up watching these people and hearing these people.”
Patrick Hull, president of the board for Eau Claire Jazz Inc., talked about why he’s delighted with these guest artists.
“This night of local legends I think is going to be very exciting,” he said. “Students that are going be a part of festival virtually and members of the broader community are going to hear some world class musicians. We’re bringing together nationally and internationally known musicians who call Eau Claire home.”
Hull brings performing experience to his role. A trumpeter, he plays every year the Eau Claire Jazz Festival in a New Orleans-style brass band called the Weapons of Brass Destruction and also plays in Orfield’s band.
An added benefit of the four co-headliner approach, Hull pointed out, is that, in a way, it re-creates the feeling of the Jazz Crawl. Referring to past years, he said, “If you would go down to 52nd Street, you’d go to after hours, you’d never know who was going to show up just to jam and play together. You would get these phenomenal musicians that would come together and create something new and something exciting.”
In fact, past years’ attendees might find Orfield, Boettcher, Gallagher and Carey on those stages.
“They’re going to hear their favorite musicians in an exciting new way,” Hull said.
A second concert, by Taiwan’s Taipei Jazz Orchestra, directed by Jim Geddes, will stream at 7 p.m. Thursday.
That concert came about after organizers decided to explore the impact of jazz in Asia. That’s important, Baca said, in the 1930s many of the new jazz innovations created in the United States were carried overseas to Europe. To this day many will say that jazz music is more appreciated there than it is in the U.S., he said.
As part of the Taipei Jazz Orchestra presentation, Baca will interview Geddes and Kyle Gregory, who runs the youth jazz program in Beijing.
“We consider this a very important part of our Eau Claire Jazz Festival,” according to Baca.
For the students
The innovation amid challenges also can be seen in how Jazz Fest is handling the clinics and adjudicated performances.
Typically, student ensembles compete for the right to perform at the night concerts.
Because band directors couldn’t meet in person with the musicians at all or only after months of online sessions, that practice has taken a year off.
But, as Baca explained, “It’s our job to provide encouragement.” So they’ve gone about that in two ways:
• Allowing bands to send a prerecorded performance to an adjudicator who will evaluate their performance. This year’s situation hasn’t restricted the ability to find top-level adjudicators, Baca noted.
“Because the festival is virtual, we’re able to have adjudicators that we could not afford to have (in a normal year) because of plane flights and all the logistical types of things of coming in person,” he said. “But to send a recording of a jazz ensemble virtually to an adjudicator who lives in California is easy to do in a virtual setting.”
• Providing through video more than 25 clinics related to the fundamentals of jazz ensemble playing have been seen recorded and can be seen on video.
“So all of our communication with them (band directors) was trying to convey the message of, we’re here to help, come as you are,” Baca said. “That provides encouragement for their students to work toward something to get back in the mode of learning about what music is all about, and that’s doing a performances together that they can be happy with.”
One might think that teachers would feel challenged, even overwhelmed, by the task of teaching via video rather than in a rehearsal room with students, but that hasn’t been the case.
“What’s been absolutely astounding for me, but it’s what we expect, is that the teachers have been 100% positive,” Baca said. “They take what is taken for granted and we barely even talk about it. Teachers in general, I believe, are solution oriented human beings. Sure, we’re observing what the problems are, but the teachers are reaching out for ideas.”
Meeting adversity
In helping present his first Jazz Fest as the Eau Claire Jazz Inc. executive director, Volk hasn’t been deterred by the challenges. Rather, “It’s been a wonderful opportunity,” he said.
The reason for that, he explained, is how appreciated Jazz Fest is in the Chippewa Valley.
“I don’t know if there’s a community that’s as supportive or as excited about what the town has to offer than Eau Claire,” he said.
Before taking the job, Volk had played in the orchestras of Broadway shows and touring productions as well as on cruise ships.
“So I’ve seen a lot of towns,” he said. “And I just have never gotten the same type of feeling anywhere else other than here. Everyone is invested in this town. So to be a part of that, virus aside, is an absolute opportunity.”
Hull also has noticed the community pride over Jazz Fest, which he has experienced as a high school student, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, one of the first student coordinators of the Jazz Fest, a festival adjudicator and a high school band director.
“I’ve just been tied to this for so many years, and I have a lot of conversations with people as they come to me,” Hull said. “I couldn’t tell you if that’s because they know I’m a musician and I have a passion for jazz or what it is. I would agree with the sentiment that there is something special as it relates to music in this community.”
Like the band directors he communicates with, Baca also speaks with optimism about presenting a festival in a pandemic.
“We’re learning a lot,” he said. “We’re like every business owner and everyone who’s been through something they’ve never been through before.”
Maybe that’s because, as jazz musicians, they all know how to improvise.