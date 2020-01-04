Poet Peggy Trojan will appear from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery, 200 Main St.
The event is part of the gallery's Women Writers on Wednesday series.
Trojan, a member of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, published her first poem when she was 77. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications. "Everyday Love," a collection of poems about her parents, placed second in the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets contest.
She also wrote the following collections: "Homefront -- Childhood Memories of World War II," published by Evening Street Press; the full collection "Essence," Portage Press; "Free Range Kids," poems about growing up in a small town, Evening Street Press, which won the Helen Kay Chapbook Award; and most recently "All That Matters," a collection of poems written and published between 2010 and 2018.
For tickets, which are free, go to tinyurl.com/sak4qzc.
For more information go to 200main.org or call 715-379-9493.