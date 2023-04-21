EAU CLAIRE — “The Amuse-Bouche of Poetry,” a three-session series exploring ways in which poetry intersects with food, is coming to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire next month.

The free events, hosted by poet Dorothy Chan, will take place on May 9, 16 and 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Riverview Room.