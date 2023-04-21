EAU CLAIRE — “The Amuse-Bouche of Poetry,” a three-session series exploring ways in which poetry intersects with food, is coming to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire next month.
The free events, hosted by poet Dorothy Chan, will take place on May 9, 16 and 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Riverview Room.
Chan is the author of five poetry collections, including the forthcoming, “Return of the Chinese Femme.” Chan is an assistant professor of English at UW-Eau Claire and co-Founder and editor-in-chief of Honey Literary Inc., a 501(c)(3) BIPOC literary arts organization run by women, femme and queer editors of color. For more information, visit dorothypoetry.com.
Participants in the series will complete at least one newly written poem, and learn the building blocks for future poems.
On May 9, explore examples of sonnets from the thirteenth century to today. On May 16, try your hand at writing sonnets with a guided writing session. And, on May 23, work on your sonnet with other participants.
“For me, the sonnet is the ultimate ‘amuse-bouche’ of poetry: it’s that palate whet that makes you want more and more,” Chan said in a news release.
The program is funded in part by the Elizabeth Morris grant, in partnership with UW–Eau Claire, and is co-sponsored by the library. Register online at ecpubliclibrary.info/chan.