Area poets included in the 2020 Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Calendar will read work at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Eau Claire Room of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The poems will be loosely based on the theme “Going Places — Near and Far.” Featured poets include Lopamudra Basu, Debbie Brown, Ashly Curtis, Yvette Viets Flaten, Candace Hennekens, Erna Kelly, Sandra Lindow, Karen Loeb, Jessi Peterson, and Bruce Taylor.
“Writers Read” is a monthly library presentation organized by Loeb, Eau Claire’s writer in residence. Each reading features original poetry and prose written by writers living and working in the Chippewa Valley.
For more information about library programs call 715-839-5004 or go to ecpubliclibrary.info.