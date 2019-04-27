The annual Springtime Music & Polka Festival will be Friday through Sunday, May 5, at Ho-Chunk Gaming, W9010 Highway 54 East, Black River Falls.
It's a new location for the event because the previous venue, the Palladium Ballroom in Osseo, sustained a collapsed roof during the Feb. 24 snowstorm.
The lineup for the festival is as follows:
Friday
• Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
• The Music Connection, of Wausau, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday
• Ryan Herman, Karl Hartwich & Denny Marion, of Osseo, noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
• Brian & the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen, of Cashton, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
May 5
• The Rhythm Playboys, of Osseo, noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets to the festivities cost $20 for Friday, $20 for Saturday and $10 for May 5. A three-day pass bought in advance costs $45.
To order advanced tickets send a self-addressed stamped envelope with payment made out to Ryan Herman, N43212 County Road O, Osseo, WI 54758.
For room rates at Ho-Chunk Gaming Hotel, call 800-657-4621 or visit ho-chunkgaming.com.