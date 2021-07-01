EAU CLAIRE -- O.A.R., a platinum-selling rock band, will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, as Pablo Center at the Confluence's official reopening performance.
The concert will be in Pablo Center's RCU Theatre. Member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 9.
O.A.R., short for Of A Revolution, have in their 25-year career sold out arenas and amphitheaters coast to coast, scored multiple chart-busting hits, and earned a committed fan base around the world.
The platinum-certified Rockville, Maryland, band has sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques and lit up the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration.
O.A.R. sold out New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time in 2006 and repeated that feat the next year.
Two singles — “Love and Memories” and “Peace” — and the live album "Any Time Now" went gold, and the song “Shattered” achieved platinum status. The 2011 anthem “Heaven” emerged as their most successful song on the West Coast. The 2019 album "The Mighty" marked the group’s third consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard Top 200.
O.A.R. have been written about in publications ranging from The New York Times to Sports Illustrated and performed on "The Today Show," "The Tonight Show" and "Live With Kelly and Ryan," and at the Special Olympics opening ceremony and the ESPYS.
For more information about tickets call 715-832-ARTS (2787) or go to pablocenter.org.