MANITOWISH WATERS -- The 32nd annual Midsummer Bluegrass Music Festival will be Thursday through Sunday at Cozy Cove Tavern, 32 N. U.S. 51, Manitowish Waters.
This year’s outdoor event features several headline artists/ bands: Seldom Scene, a bluegrass supergroup that originates from Maryland; Irene Kelley & Her Band from Nashville; Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n from Tennessee; Chicago based and internationally known Henhouse Prowlers; West Coast country star Deke Dickerson; and Feed The Dog, hailing from the Upper Midwest.
The Midsummer Bluegrass Show is Wisconsin’s longest continuous running bluegrass festival and was honored to have Bill Monroe, Father of Bluegrass, play at the second annual some 30 years ago.
In addition to bluegrass, other styles of music can be heard at the festival, including jamgrass, folk, blues, Texas swing, rock, roots, Americana, acoustic jazz, Cajun and Celtic.
Daily and weekend, family special and all access passes (includes walk-in camping on-site) are among ticket options. RV or trailer camping is also available; all campsites are rustic, but a call ahead to reserve is encouraged because of a limited number of on-site spaces.
Attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the musical performances.