HUDSON -- “Population 485,” by Michael Perry, adapted from his book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” will be staged next month at The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St.
The production, with music by S. Carey, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays from Sept. 13 through 29.
The book tells the story of a real-life prodigal son who, after a 12-year absence, returns to his hometown of New Auburn and joins the volunteer fire and rescue department. In a place where men post claims of manhood on their truck bumpers, where the local vigilante is a farmer’s wife armed with a pistol and a Bible, and where the most senior firefighter is a cross-eyed butcher with one kidney and two ex-wives (both of whom work at the only gas station in town), the author sets out “to meet my neighbors at the invitation of the fire siren.”
“Population 485” is the true account of a search for rootedness in a place from the past.
Perry is a New York Times best-selling author, humorist, singer, songwriter, intermittent pig farmer and radio show host. For more information about the author, visit sneezingcow.com.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students of any age. Pricing will be based on demand and it will never be lower than it is now. Reservations may be made by calling 715-386-8409 or at ThePhipps.org.
This production is sponsored in part by Wisconsin Public Radio.
In addition there will be an author’s talk and a community forum during the run of the play. For information visit ThePhipps.org.