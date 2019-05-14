The Memorial High School fine arts department will present “Power,” its fourth annual multi-disciplinary event, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the school, 2225 Keith St.
Admission is free, and the public is invited.
The evening is the culmination of collaborations among teachers and students. Visitors will examine “Power” through the lens of visual art, music, theater, film, dance, poetry, social sciences, natural sciences and, new this year, small engines.
Most of Memorial’s first floor will be used for the community event. Performances and art installations will occur in nontraditional spaces such as dressing rooms, classrooms and hallways in addition to familiar locations such as the Little Theatre and the Commons.
Student volunteers will be present throughout the building to guide visitors.
Audience members can arrive at any time throughout the evening and still participate. Some performances and installations are scheduled while others are ongoing.
Door 1, adjacent to the parking lot near the Old Abe eagle, will be a convenient entrance.
To connect with teachers and students involved, contact MHS theater teacher Amber Dernbach at adernbach@ecasd.us