CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Chad Lewis will present "Wisconsin UFOs: Watch The Sky" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
The program is free and open to all ages.
Lewis will feature some of the most bizarre Wisconsin UFO cases he has found. The program will deal with UFO sightings, alien abductions and UFO evidence left behind. Cases to be discussed include UFOs buzzing over crop circles, aliens shaped like small birds, a sheriff's bizarre run in with a hovering craft and a family being abducted against their will.
For more than two decades, Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.
Lewis has been featured on the Discovery Channel's "A Haunting," William Shatner's "Weird or What," ABC's "Scariest Places on Earth," "Monsters and Mysteries in America" along with being a frequent contributor on "Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio."
With a Masters Degree in Psychology, he has written more than 20 books on the supernatural and extensively lectures on his findings.