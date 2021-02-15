CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom” will be presented via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
To register for the program go to the website of the Chippewa Falls Public Library: chippewafallslibrary.org.
The program, most appropriate for adults and children 6 years old and up, involves a first-person account from Lincoln himself of the history of the United States of America during his time, from his childhood on the frontier to the 12 turbulent years from 1854 to 1865, which nearly destroyed the nation but eventually resulted in a “new birth of freedom.”
Lincoln is portrayed by Kevin Wood, a presenter who has been portraying Lincoln since 2000, and on a professional basis since 2015. Wood has made 1,200 appearances in 26 states plus Washington, D.C. and the countries of Canada and Spain.
Wood also writes a blog, “Loath to Close… Still!” which encourages others to reflect upon and learn from Lincoln’s life and legacy. For more information, visit mrlincoln.com.
In character, Wood will quote from Lincoln’s speeches and writings, and talk about how he rose from a humble background to the highest office in the land through self-study, hard work, ambition and a strong moral character.
The program runs an hour.
For more information call the Chippewa Falls Public Library at 715-723-1146.