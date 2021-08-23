LAKE HALLIE -- Showtime Pro Wrestling and Kramerica Entertainment presents: "Hallie Block Party" on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Eagles Club Banquet Hall, 2588 U.S. Business 53.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the opening match is at 7 p.m.

Front row tickets cost $20, and general admission costs $15, with kids 6 younger free general admission with a paid adult ticket.

Stars scheduled to appear include: "Dad Bod God" Nathan Sensation, Devlin Kain, Ghetto Gear Solid -- Ruff Ryder Rashaan & Kaz Karter, Kyle Pro, "The Real" Brock Hall, Stonehenge, Rad Lightning, TW3, The Wanderer, Flex Appeal -- Tyler Jones & Austin Fouts, and "Renaissance" Ricky Noren. 

For more information go to facebook.com/showtimeprowrestling1/.