AUGUSTA -- “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald: The Ship, the Storm, and the Song” will be presented by professor Steve Ackerman from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St.
Admission is free.
The SS Edmund Fitzgerald was a freighter that sank during a Lake Superior storm on Nov. 10, 1975; none of the 29 crew members survived. The ship remains the largest to have sunk in the Great Lakes.
Steve Ackerman, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, is an expert in the area of satellite meteorology, a field largely invented at UW–Madison. He is well known as an accomplished researcher, teacher and communicator of the science of weather and climate.
The UW–Madison Badger Talks reflect the UW-Madison tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — to extend the resources of the university to citizens of the state. The program works to bring faculty and staff with expertise in a variety of disciplines to communities throughout the state. Professional, community and civic organizations, as well as schools, are invited to request a UW–Madison speaker. Badger Talks is privately funded and is part of the Office of University Relations.
For information visit augustalibrary.org or call the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library.
The Augusta Memorial Public Library is open 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a,n, to 5 p.m. Saturdays.