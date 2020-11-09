EAU CLAIRE -- The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library invites grandparents and adults with to learn more about the importance of connecting with children (birth–high school) through books and to learn more about the upcoming library expansion.
The virtual program, "How to Talk to Grandchildren or Special Children in Your Life about Great Books, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. To watch the program, registration is required at tinyurl.com/y6oj4muf.
During the event, New York Times best-selling author Nickolas Butler wil detail his own childhood experiences of connecting with the grown-ups in his life through books and visits to the library. While supplies last, attendees will receive a free book written by Butler.
Story Builder expansion campaign co-chair Carol Gabler, youth services manager Kelly Witt and early literacy outreach librarian Jerissa Koenig also will speak.
For more information, email storybuilder@eauclaire.lib.wi.us or call 715-839-5094.
For more about the library's Story Builder campaign, go to ecpubliclibrary.info/storybuilder.