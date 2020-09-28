RICE LAKE -- UW-Eau Claire — Barron County's Thursdays From the U lecture series will livestream “North America’s Oldest Winged Dinosaur: The Evolution of Avian Flight” from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The presentation will be by David Lovelace, a scientist at the UW-Madison Geology Museum. Lovelace is a vertebrate paleontologist specializing in Triassic-aged rocks of the Rocky Mountain West (252-201 million years ago).
Lovelace combines the study of ancient bones, trackways and soils to build a picture of what ecosystems looked like 230 million years ago — when the first mammals, turtles, crocodiles, lizards, dinosaurs and birds evolved.
Since becoming a member of the museum team, Lovelace had made several discoveries, including: the oldest known turtle tracks in the world, two mass-death-assemblages of Late Triassic amphibians and the oldest dinosaur tracks in Wyoming.
The Thursday program is free and open to all. To watch or for more information, go to uwec.ly/Thursdays.
For more information call 715-788-6244.