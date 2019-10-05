The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public library will host “Discovering Stories: Telling and Writing” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level, 400 Eau Claire St.
Karen Loeb, Eau Claire’s writer in residence, will lead participants in imaginative exercises and small group storytelling to release their creativity. This writing workshop is for adults interested in fiction, nonfiction and poetry.
Loeb is a retired professor of creative writing at UW–Eau Claire. Her stories and poems have appeared in Thema, Gyroscope Review, Hanging Loose and other magazines. Her work has won both fiction and poetry contests in Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine.
For registration, which is required, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/stories.