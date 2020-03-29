The Chippewa Valley Museum will livestream the program "Pioneer Breweries of Western Wisconsin" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook.
The event will be presented by Tim Wolter. A link will be posted on the museum's website, cvmuseum.com, shortly before the event begins.
The story of Wisconsin includes the story of many cultures. Each made their contributions, often by bringing elements of their culture with them when they arrived. In the case of the German community, that meant the establishment of many small breweries. Most of those breweries died out before Prohibition, but a few came out of it, and now many new ones are springing up.
Wolter's look at breweries from Chippewa Valley’s past includes some that would have been within sight of the museum.
The museum remains closed to the public out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.